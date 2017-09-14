Bye-bye, shiny skin!

Image: ImaxTree

All right, I can’t be the only one who drained their bank account on cream- and gel-based makeup primers that promise to smooth and perfect but actually just leave a shiny, greasy mess. In fact, my traumatic experiences with the treachery that is creamy, gooey primer has led me to swear off the stuff for good. But after the little beauty guru with angel wings on my shoulder begged me to try something else, I combed through the massive selection of priming sprays to give it once last chance. And let me tell you: I regret nothing.

I know that most makeup obsessives have a tried-and-true primer they use every day, but I sampled seven spray-on primers that were so lightweight and effective, I’m convinced you’ll ditch your creams for good. Seriously, these bad boys immediately melt into your skin — just a few spritzes and you’re ready for foundation. Best of all, the oil control is so incredible, I haven’t carried setting powder in my purse for touch-ups all season. Scroll through to shop the seven best priming sprays, and get ready to thank the heavens for a seriously grease-free face.

Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray

Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray (Ulta, $7.99)

Etude House Lock'n Summer Face Conditioning Fixer

Etude House Lock'n Summer Face Conditioning Fixer (Etude House, $12)

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set (Milani, $10)

Milk Blur Spray

Milk Blur Spray (Milk, $38)

NYX First Base Primer Spray

NYX First Base Primer Spray (NYX, $8)

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray (Too Faced, $32)

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray (Urban Decay, $32)

