 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face Extra Oily

Style N/A

by

STYLECASTER delivers your daily forecast of need-to-know fashion, beauty, entertainment, and lifestyle intel. Practical and modern, we give readers the tools they need to lead a more stylish life.

View Profile
Image: ImaxTree
Print

Bye-bye, shiny skin!

All right, I can’t be the only one who drained their bank account on cream- and gel-based makeup primers that promise to smooth and perfect but actually just leave a shiny, greasy mess. In fact, my traumatic experiences with the treachery that is creamy, gooey primer has led me to swear off the stuff for good. But after the little beauty guru with angel wings on my shoulder begged me to try something else, I combed through the massive selection of priming sprays to give it once last chance. And let me tell you: I regret nothing.

More: 7 Amazing Oil-Free Moisturizers — Because, Yes, Even Oily Skin Needs Hydration

I know that most makeup obsessives have a tried-and-true primer they use every day, but I sampled seven spray-on primers that were so lightweight and effective, I’m convinced you’ll ditch your creams for good. Seriously, these bad boys immediately melt into your skin — just a few spritzes and you’re ready for foundation. Best of all, the oil control is so incredible, I haven’t carried setting powder in my purse for touch-ups all season. Scroll through to shop the seven best priming sprays, and get ready to thank the heavens for a seriously grease-free face.

Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Ulta

Catrice Prime & Fine Multitalent Fixing Spray (Ulta, $7.99)

Etude House Lock'n Summer Face Conditioning Fixer

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Etude House

Etude House Lock'n Summer Face Conditioning Fixer (Etude House, $12)

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Milani

Milani Make It Last Setting Spray Prime + Correct + Set (Milani, $10)

Milk Blur Spray

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Milk

Milk Blur Spray (Milk, $38)

NYX First Base Primer Spray

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: NYX Cosmetics

NYX First Base Primer Spray (NYX, $8)

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Too Faced

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray (Too Faced, $32)

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray

Bye-bye, shiny skin!
Image: Urban Decay

Urban Decay Quick Fix Hydra-Charged Complexion Prep Priming Spray (Urban Decay, $32)

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

Tagged in
primer
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
The Best Scalp Treatments for Every Hair Texture
The Hair, Skin & Makeup Trends That Will Dominate 2018
45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That Are Just Festive Enough
All the Non-Cheesy Holiday Nail Art to Try This Season
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Avocados Just Became Even More Hipster
  2. The Top Pinterest Parenting Trends for 2018 Are Delightfully Tech-Free
  3. 'Feminism' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started