5 Super-Easy Braids You Can Do on Long Hair

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

Image: Imaxtree/StyleCaster
We rounded up the 5 best braids you can do on long hair, even for beginners

If you have long hair, you know how quickly it can go from Rapunzel-level awesome to holy-shit-my-scalp-hurts annoying, especially when you try to wear a heavy, hardcore-pinned updo for more than 15 minutes. That's why we’re so in love with simple, easy braids for long hair.

More: This Website Tells You If Beauty Products Will Break You Out

We’re not talking about insanely intricate prom-level updos, but truly simple and surprisingly gorgeous braids that are perfect for long hair, like French-braided ponytails, half-up, half-down braids and loosely braided chignons. So we rounded up our favorite long-hair braid tutorials, below, that are ridiculously easy to follow. Keep reading — and watching! — to find an official replacement for your boring ponytail.

Image: ImaxTree

Part-braided bun

Dutch side braid

Softly braided chignon

More: Take Our Skin-Type Test to Find the Best Products for Yours

French-braided ponytail

Multilayered curly braids

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

