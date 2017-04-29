Look for these all-natural moisturizers next time you hit the drugstore

Image: PeopleImages/Getty Images

Print

The natural life is a hard life — well, in terms of beauty, that is. Why is it that just because you want to slather your face in sustainably farmed, cruelty-free and super-organic ingredients, it costs you an insane amount of money? Apparently, it’s hard to find an all-natural moisturizer that doesn’t require a mountain of gold coins or a trip to the rainforest to find. Hard, but not impossible.

So we scoured the skin care shelves in the drugstore aisle to find the very best and most effective natural moisturizers that won’t destroy your bank account. And yes, they’re all under $15. Scroll down to see our favorites, and then promptly take a trip to the drugstore to pick them all up for yourself. Your skin will thank you.

Weleda Calendula Face Cream

Weleda Calendula Face Cream (Target, $9.49)

Dr. Bronner's organic lotion in lavender-coconut

Dr. Bronner's organic lotion in lavender-coconut (Dr. Bronner's, $10)

Avalon Organics Intense Defense Renewal Cream

Avalon Organics Intense Defense Renewal Cream (Target, $11)

Burt’s Bees Natural Skin Solutions Sensitive daily moisturizer

Image: Ulta

Burt’s Bees Natural Skin Solutions Sensitive daily moisturizer (Ulta, $12.74)

Alba Botanica Even Advanced Moisturizer SPF 15

Alba Botanica Even Advanced Moisturizer SPF 15 (Iherb, $12.24)