 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

9 Products That’ll Bring Dry, Damaged Hair Back to Life

Lauren Caruso

by

Lauren Caruso is the Site Director at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.

In the summer, dry hair just means dull, whatever hair. But in the winter, dry hair translates to static, flyaways, and actual breakage—leaving hair dull and damaged. But you don’t have to settle for a bad hair season. If getting a trim is out of the picture—remember, you should get a dusting at the salon about every other month to keep your hair as healthy as possible!—there are plenty of at-home remedies that can infuse some health into your strands.

Ahead, we culled scalp treatments, shampoos, conditioners, and leave-ins that’ll coax your hair back to life. The key is to look for hydrating ingredients such as argan, jojoba, and grape seed oils, as well as tried-and-true key moisturizers like glycerin and shea butter. Scroll through for our favorite products for dry, damaged hair.

Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Ulta

Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $40; at Ulta

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: LeVert Beauty

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, $58; at LeVert Beauty

Moroccanoil Treatment

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Bluemercury

Moroccanoil Treatment, 44; at Bluemercury

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey + Marula Oil Mask Packet

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Target

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey + Marula Oil Mask Packet, $2.49; at Target

Josh Rosebrook Enrich Intensive Hair Mask

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Credo Beauty

Josh Rosebrook Enrich Intensive Hair Mask; $36; at Credo Beauty

Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Moist

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Image: Aussie

Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Moist, $2.97; at Jet

Sachajuan Hair Repair

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: The Stell

Sachajuan Hair Repair, $28; at The Stell

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Sephora

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque, $32; at Sephora

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Deep Hydration for Dry Hair

How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.
Image: Sephora

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Deep Hydration for Dry Hair, $30; at Sephora

Tagged in
dry hair
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
30 Inspiring Photos That'll Make You Want a Lob
15 White Dresses to Wear This Memorial Day
19 Women You Should Be Following for Major Hair Inspiration
The Best Under-$50 Swimsuits to Shop Now
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 7 of the Coolest (& Safest) Bunk Beds
  2. What Are Yoni Eggs & Why Could They Be Dangerous?
  3. Does Shaving Your Dog’s Coat Really Keep Them Cooler?
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started