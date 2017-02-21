How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.

Image: Getty Images

In the summer, dry hair just means dull, whatever hair. But in the winter, dry hair translates to static, flyaways, and actual breakage—leaving hair dull and damaged. But you don’t have to settle for a bad hair season. If getting a trim is out of the picture—remember, you should get a dusting at the salon about every other month to keep your hair as healthy as possible!—there are plenty of at-home remedies that can infuse some health into your strands.

Ahead, we culled scalp treatments, shampoos, conditioners, and leave-ins that’ll coax your hair back to life. The key is to look for hydrating ingredients such as argan, jojoba, and grape seed oils, as well as tried-and-true key moisturizers like glycerin and shea butter. Scroll through for our favorite products for dry, damaged hair.

Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment

Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $40; at Ulta

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, $58; at LeVert Beauty

Moroccanoil Treatment

Moroccanoil Treatment, 44; at Bluemercury

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey + Marula Oil Mask Packet

SheaMoisture Manuka Honey + Marula Oil Mask Packet, $2.49; at Target

Josh Rosebrook Enrich Intensive Hair Mask

Josh Rosebrook Enrich Intensive Hair Mask; $36; at Credo Beauty

Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Moist

Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Moist, $2.97; at Jet

Sachajuan Hair Repair

Sachajuan Hair Repair, $28; at The Stell

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque, $32; at Sephora

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Deep Hydration for Dry Hair

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Deep Hydration for Dry Hair, $30; at Sephora