How to resuscitate brittle hair for as little as $3.

In the summer, dry hair just means dull, whatever hair. But in the winter, dry hair translates to static, flyaways, and actual breakage—leaving hair dull and damaged. But you don’t have to settle for a bad hair season. If getting a trim is out of the picture—remember, you should get a dusting at the salon about every other month to keep your hair as healthy as possible!—there are plenty of at-home remedies that can infuse some health into your strands.
Ahead, we culled scalp treatments, shampoos, conditioners, and leave-ins that’ll coax your hair back to life. The key is to look for hydrating ingredients such as argan, jojoba, and grape seed oils, as well as tried-and-true key moisturizers like glycerin and shea butter. Scroll through for our favorite products for dry, damaged hair.
Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $40; at Ulta
Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, $58; at LeVert Beauty
Moroccanoil Treatment, 44; at Bluemercury
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey + Marula Oil Mask Packet, $2.49; at Target
Josh Rosebrook Enrich Intensive Hair Mask; $36; at Credo Beauty
Aussie 3-Minute Miracle Moist, $2.97; at Jet
Sachajuan Hair Repair, $28; at The Stell
Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque, $32; at Sephora
Keranique Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Deep Hydration for Dry Hair, $30; at Sephora
