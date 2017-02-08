 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:

9 Pantsuits You Can Buy at Nordstrom Right Now

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump

So, today, this happened:

Yes, that’s correct: There’s Trump getting involved, as usual, in something that is a) none of his business; b) totally inappropriate since he’s, you know, the president; c) probably a lot less important than a few other issues floating around in this country right now; and d) a U.S.-based company that creates plenty of jobs and revenue right here in our own backyard — the very thing Trump has touted as being up there with cleanliness and godliness.

Of course, Twitter erupted immediately, as it does literally every single time he posts a tweet — including one choice tweet from Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, tagging the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Yeah, I’ll say.

Armani Collezioni tee jacket & pants: jacket, $1,295; pants, $595

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

Then Nordstrom shares plummeted briefly, as a direct result of Trump’s tweet, CNBC reported. #Appropriate. Though shares declined more than 1 percent just after the tweet, people came to their senses and they quickly turned positive, up 3 percent during afternoon trading. Perhaps a bunch of Trump-haters snapped up Nordstrom stock. Who knows.

Cupcakes and Cashmere Hanna jumpsuit: $130

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

The New York Times reported today that it saw an employee memo sent from TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to both stores, which asked stockists to avoid featuring anything that came to the discount shops with Ivanka Trump’s label and to toss signs for the brand, tout de suite. “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the common racks, avoiding any special displays, the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.” TJX confirmed the memo to theTimes.

Vince Camuto Jumpsuit: $89

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

In reference to the tweet, National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay said on a call with reporters, “We're living in a world with a different kind of a chief executive in the White House,” CNBC reported. Once again, for the cheap seats: I’ll say. "We're learning, all of us, how to work in that environment," he said. Very diplomatic.

Theory Blazer top & pants: blazer, $425; pants, $265

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

So what are you waiting for? #GrabYourWallets and support a major company that took a stand against Ivanka Trump, her father and their shady business practices.

Halogen suit jacket & pants: jacket, $129; pants $79

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

T Tahari jacket & straight-leg pants: jacket, $98; pants, $78

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

Classiques Entier jacket & pants outfit with accessories: jacket, $299; pants $199

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

Boss jacket & trousers outfit with accessories: jacket, $595; pants $325

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

Eliza J Cold-Shoulder jumpsuit: $158

Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump
Image: Nordstrom

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
What Women (and Men) Wore to the March on Washington
21 cool sneakers that the fashion crowd will be wearing ASAP
19 plus-size dresses for every kind of party
The absolute best face washes for dry skin
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!