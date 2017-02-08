Buy these pantsuits at Nordstrom as a nod to HRC and a middle finger to Trump

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

So, today, this happened:

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Yes, that’s correct: There’s Trump getting involved, as usual, in something that is a) none of his business; b) totally inappropriate since he’s, you know, the president; c) probably a lot less important than a few other issues floating around in this country right now; and d) a U.S.-based company that creates plenty of jobs and revenue right here in our own backyard — the very thing Trump has touted as being up there with cleanliness and godliness.

Of course, Twitter erupted immediately, as it does literally every single time he posts a tweet — including one choice tweet from Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, tagging the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Yeah, I’ll say.

Then Nordstrom shares plummeted briefly, as a direct result of Trump’s tweet, CNBC reported. #Appropriate. Though shares declined more than 1 percent just after the tweet, people came to their senses and they quickly turned positive, up 3 percent during afternoon trading. Perhaps a bunch of Trump-haters snapped up Nordstrom stock. Who knows.

The New York Times reported today that it saw an employee memo sent from TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to both stores, which asked stockists to avoid featuring anything that came to the discount shops with Ivanka Trump’s label and to toss signs for the brand, tout de suite. “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into” the common racks, avoiding any special displays, the note read. “All Ivanka Trump signs should be discarded.” TJX confirmed the memo to theTimes.

In reference to the tweet, National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay said on a call with reporters, “We're living in a world with a different kind of a chief executive in the White House,” CNBC reported. Once again, for the cheap seats: I’ll say. "We're learning, all of us, how to work in that environment," he said. Very diplomatic.

So what are you waiting for? #GrabYourWallets and support a major company that took a stand against Ivanka Trump, her father and their shady business practices.