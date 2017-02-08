Rather than send your hair into hibernation, try an updo

Print

It’s winter in the majority of the country, which means your hair is probably in a state of, well, frizzled, wind-swept messiness. And when you know that even a short walk to the car with earmuffs, scarves, and hoods will turn your hair into a fuzzy creature, it can be hard to force yourself to wear anything but a ponytail for the next three months.

Image: Imaxtree

Which is totally fine, unless you want to feel a tiny bit put-together or, dare we say it, dressed up during the week. But trust us when we say it’s totally possible for your hair to look chic (with minimal effort), even in the dead of winter—and to prove it, we rounded up our favorite low-fuss updos that anybody can pull off. Keep reading to see our favorite tutorials, then try one out on yourself tomorrow!

Twisted and Knotted Updo

Sleek, Slick Bun (on Short Hair!)

Double-Braided Puff

Twisted Ponytail

Pinned and Curled Updo