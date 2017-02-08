Rather than send your hair into hibernation, try an updo

It’s winter in the majority of the country, which means your hair is probably in a state of, well, frizzled, wind-swept messiness. And when you know that even a short walk to the car with earmuffs, scarves, and hoods will turn your hair into a fuzzy creature, it can be hard to force yourself to wear anything but a ponytail for the next three months.
Which is totally fine, unless you want to feel a tiny bit put-together or, dare we say it, dressed up during the week. But trust us when we say it’s totally possible for your hair to look chic (with minimal effort), even in the dead of winter—and to prove it, we rounded up our favorite low-fuss updos that anybody can pull off. Keep reading to see our favorite tutorials, then try one out on yourself tomorrow!
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started