A strong staple wardrobe can be a charitable purchase

Building a classic wardrobe foundation will always keep you one step ahead, especially when planning your everyday outfits. You need fashion essentials that will stand the test of time, and are effortlessly mixed and matched.

We’ve put together a list of must-have pieces from some brands that will give your purchase purpose. Every time you buy, a portion of what you spend will be donated back to the cause of your choice.

Bebe

Bebe is known for fashion forward, contemporary collections and we think it’s the must-stop-shop for many wardrobe staples. You can also use these bebe coupons to score some great deals, like 15 percent off the entire site.

The taupe trench coat with raw edges is perfect for any occasion. We found a classic LBD with gold snaps, that can play classy in the day time or sophisticated for night. You can’t go wrong with a pair of high-rise, wide leg trousers and a tailored pencil skirt, both in black. With every bebe purchase, Goodshop will give back 2 percent of your total to your favorite nonprofit or charity.

Steve Madden

Looking for exclusive savings, fabulous accessories and a way to help the world around you? Steve Madden covers it all. Check out the great selection of knee and thigh high boots that were made for walkin’. If you keep them simple, they will never go out of style. Slip into a pair of Feather Flats that are super comfortable and always classic. You can’t go wrong investing in a pair or two. Try navy or camel if you want to add a splash of color to your outfit. The Bliv Bag is the perfect carryall for work or play, and we found some gold hoops with studs that are understated with a touch of attitude.

Kohl's

Every woman must own a classic, button down white collared shirt. We found some great styles and great savings at Kohl's. Look for the brands that make wrinkle resistant versions, and save yourself some time away from the iron.

Stock up on a few classic cardigans in black, cream and maybe a pop of pink. We promise you won’t get tired of these go-to sweaters that polish off any look perfectly.

Don’t forget to check out the denim section. You won’t regret buying both a straight legged and slim fit pair of jeans. When you buy at Kohl’s, you are shopping for good. Pick the cause you want to help, and 2 percent of what you spend will be donated back. Shop and save while doing your part to make our world a better place.

Target

Target is known for giving back to those in need, from building elementary school libraries to donating food to the hungry. In 2014, Target team members worked with the United Way campaign, volunteering nearly 250,000 hours and donating $14.6 million to their local communities.