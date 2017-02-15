 
5 Easy Hairstyles You Can Do in Under 5 Minutes

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

Image: Imaxtree
These fast, simple hairstyles require minimal effort and time

Hey, we all have the best of intentions in the morning. You tell yourself you’re going to get your ass out of bed, take a shower, blow-dry your hair, try that cool, funky braid you saw on your co-worker, and finally look like a put-together human being. Then reality hits, and sleep calls you back to bed, and your hair gets thrown into the same topknot or ponytail it’s been existing in for the better part of the last year. We get it.

More: The 5 Best Flat Irons for Natural, Coarse, and Kinky-Curly Hair

But trust us when we say that awesome-looking hair doesn’t need to take you 20 minutes to execute. And to prove it to you, we rounded up our favorite quick-and-easy hairstyles that really will take you a max of five minutes each…provided this isn’t the first time you’ve ever braided your hair or held a bobby pin in your life. Below, our favorite fast hairstyles for short hair, long hair, and everything in between.

Image: Imaxtree

Half-up braid

Even braid newbs can handle this one. And no, you don’t need to use the fake hair to master the look on your own.

Braided, twisted, and knotted updos

Three gorgeous updos for natural hair that take approximately five-ish minutes each, and require absolutely zero prep beforehand.

Twisted ponytail

Yes, you really can do something cute with your short hair, as long as you have a few bobby pins and an elastic on hand.

Space buns

When in doubt, throw your hair into some double buns, which save pretty much every and any bad hair day.

Rope-y updo

If you can make a messy bun and twist your hair like a rope, you can pull off this shockingly easy updo in just a few minutes.

More: 43 Best Inspo Photos for Every Type of Bangs

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Here's Definitive Proof That Jennifer Lopez Never Ages
13 Times Chrissy Teigen Had the Best Hair Ever
The 9 Best New Root Cover-Up Products That Actually Work
Meet the New Customizable Product That Fixes Literally Every Skin Issue
