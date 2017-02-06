These heavy duty moisturizers will save you from an itchy, flaky existence

Raise your hand if your skin looks like a commercial for Pillsbury crescent rolls: flaky, crumbly, and falling apart (except, you know, way less delicious). Yeah, we feel you. If you’re in the parts of the country that are being pummeled by snow and arctic air, then there’s a good chance that your skin is currently raw and angry, and your usual arsenal of creams and lotions just aren’t cutting it.
Because when your skin is ticked off, the only thing that will make it angrier is slathering on a cute little indie lotion that smells of roses and promises to delicately moisturize your skin, blah, blah, blah, nope. You need the big guns. The formulas that come in less-than-pretty jars, but actually deliver on their promise to moisturize and soothe the heck out of your destroyed skin with intense hydrators, like ceramides, glycerin, aloe, and hyaluronic acid. Plus, all of the fruit and nut oils your little heart could desire.
Scroll down to find your favorite—or, you know, buy all of them; it can’t hurt!—and get yourself back to happy, hydrated skin.
CeraVe Healing Ointment, $17.89; at Walmart
Eucerin Original Healing Rich Creme, $12.46; at Walmart
Derma E Vitamin E 12,000 IU Crème, $14.95; at Derma E
Kiehl’s Creme d’Elegance Respirateur, $29; at Kiehl’s
Liz Earle Skin Repair Moisturizer Dry/Sensitive, $39.90; at Liz Earle
Aveeno Skin Relief Moisture Repair Cream, $6.99; at Target
Dermalogica Intensive Moisture Balance, $66; at Dermalogica
Avene XeraCalm A.D. Lipid-Replenishing Balm, $32; at Avene
EltaMD Intense Moisturizer, $11.50; at DermStore
