Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners

Curly hair is like a needy, fussy house plant. It requires constant moisture, a temperate climate, and some sweet words of encouragement, and then even after your most diligent upkeep, it will almost always turn into a shriveled piece of garbage without warning and for no reason. And that’s curly hair on a normal day. Which means during the winter, a.k.a. right now, when the dry air is slowly turning your curls into a fuzzy frizz ball, you need to run some serious damage control with weekly deep conditioner treatments.

If you’re not already using a deep conditioner, we hope that your curls haven’t taken over your life like Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. But even if it has, you can still tame the beast by combing a super-rich deep conditioner weekly through dry hair (yup, you read that correctly—conditioners can’t permeate wet, swollen hair strands as effectively as they can with dry strands, so always apply your deep conditioner to dry hair, section by section, before hopping in the shower).

Each of these 12 conditioners is specifically formulated to deeply moisturize curly hair for a seriously shiny, smooth, and, most importantly, healthy, finish, which means you’ll finally know the meaning of a “good” hair day, even in the middle of winter. Scroll down to find your favorite, then try one out tonight, lest you live another day with the snarled mess of curls trying to swallow your head.

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque, $12.99; at SheaMoisture

Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque

Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque, $8.99; Made Beautiful

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; at Target

My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask

My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask, $20; My Honey Child

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner, $10.99; at Mixed Chicks

Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment

Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment, $16.95; at Jessicurl

It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin

It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin, $18.99; at Target

Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner

Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner, $20; at Curl Junkie

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures, $6.29; at Walgreens

Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair

Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair, $6.99; at Walgreens

Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque

Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque, $9.99; at Curl Girl

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner, $12; at Alikay Naturals

