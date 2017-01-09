 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The best under-$20 deep conditioners for dry, curly hair

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: Getty Images
Print

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners

Curly hair is like a needy, fussy house plant. It requires constant moisture, a temperate climate, and some sweet words of encouragement, and then even after your most diligent upkeep, it will almost always turn into a shriveled piece of garbage without warning and for no reason. And that’s curly hair on a normal day. Which means during the winter, a.k.a. right now, when the dry air is slowly turning your curls into a fuzzy frizz ball, you need to run some serious damage control with weekly deep conditioner treatments.

More: 9 Insanely Pretty Gold Hair Accessories to Wear Tomorrow

If you’re not already using a deep conditioner, we hope that your curls haven’t taken over your life like Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors. But even if it has, you can still tame the beast by combing a super-rich deep conditioner weekly through dry hair (yup, you read that correctly—conditioners can’t permeate wet, swollen hair strands as effectively as they can with dry strands, so always apply your deep conditioner to dry hair, section by section, before hopping in the shower).

Each of these 12 conditioners is specifically formulated to deeply moisturize curly hair for a seriously shiny, smooth, and, most importantly, healthy, finish, which means you’ll finally know the meaning of a “good” hair day, even in the middle of winter. Scroll down to find your favorite, then try one out tonight, lest you live another day with the snarled mess of curls trying to swallow your head.

More: 8 Kick-Ass Makeup Removers STYLECASTER Editors Love

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Shea Moisture

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque, $12.99; at SheaMoisture

Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Made Beautiful

Made Beautiful True Intense Treatment Masque, $8.99; Made Beautiful

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Target

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, $5.99; at Target

My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: My Honey Child

My Honey Child Honey Hair Mask, $20; My Honey Child

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Mixed Chicks

Mixed Chicks Detangling Deep Conditioner, $10.99; at Mixed Chicks

Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Jessicurl

Jessicurl Deep Conditioning Treatment, $16.95; at Jessicurl

It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Target

It’s a 10 Miracle Deep Conditioner Plus Keratin, $18.99; at Target

Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Target

Curl Junkie Hibiscus & Banana Deep Fix Moisturizing Conditioner, $20; at Curl Junkie

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Walgreens

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Mask Honey Treasures, $6.29; at Walgreens

Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Walgreens

Dove Nutritive Solutions Treatment Mask Intensive Repair, $6.99; at Walgreens

Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Curl Girl

Curl Girl Unstress Deep Moisturizing Masque, $9.99; at Curl Girl

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner

Your parched tresses will love these ultra-hydrating conditioners
Image: Alikay

Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner, $12; at Alikay Naturals

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
13 Times Lily Collins Had the Best, Most Inspiring Makeup Ever
21 Lightweight Jackets That'll Get You Through Spring
30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month
15 Pieces With Patch Details That'll Make You Feel Super Nostalgic
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. SheKnows Is Nominated for a 2017 Webby Award — and We Need Your Vote!
  2. What Your Teenage Daughter Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. My Male Partner Won’t Agree to a Sperm Analysis — Now What?
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started