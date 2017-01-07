 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The easiest way to fix flat hair in under 60 seconds

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: Imaxtree
Print

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work

Fun fact: One of STYLECASTER editor’s hair is so flat and fine, it makes Flat Stanley look like a curvaceous pin-up doll (sorry to out you, Lauren Caruso). But if you looked at a picture of Lauren, or even ran your fingers through her hair—which, why wouldn’t you do that?—you’d never know it, because her hair always looks so damn voluminous and full. So what’s her super-secret trick? A hardcore addiction to volumizing products.

More: New Year’s Eve Nail Inspo That’s Anything But Tacky

And no, we’re not talkin’ the root-boosting sprays that require wet hair, a blow-dryer, and a master’s degree in blowouts, but the volumizing sprays and powders that contain light-as-air polymers that attach to your dry hair to bulk it up, giving you the look and feel of insanely thick, va-va-voom hair. And because there are approximately 40,000 products on the market that claim to volumize your hair—but actually just leave it in a sticky, knotted mess—we cut through the bullshit for you and spelled out our favorites.

Here, we present to you the seven best sprays (great for adding light-to-medium volume) and powders (best for building hardcore volume and texture) that really, truly work, including Lauren’s obsession, Big Sexy Hair Powder Play, which I genuinely believe she would run into a burning building filled with sharks to save. Just lift up sections of hair and spray or sprinkle the volumizer at your roots, then flip your head over, hang out for 10 seconds, and flip back over. Boom—instant volume, in only 60 seconds. Keep reading to find your new favorite volume-maker, and get ready to feel pretty damn awesome about your Flat Stanley hair.

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Imaxtree

More: 101 Holiday Party Makeup Ideas to Try Right Now

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Living Proof

Living Proof Full Dry Volume Blast, $29; at Living Proof

Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Sexy Hair

Big Sexy Hair Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, $16.95; at Sexy Hair

L'Oréal Boost It High Lift Creation Spray

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: L'Oréal

L'Oréal Boost It High Lift Creation Spray, $4.99; at L'Oréal

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Bumble and Bumble

Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder, $12; at Bumble and Bumble

Kenra Professional Volume Finishing Spray 25

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Ulta

Kenra Professional Volume Finishing Spray 25, $17; at Ulta

Got2B Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Ulta

Got2B Powder’ful Volumizing Styling Powder, $6.49; at Ulta

Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray

7 editor-tested volume boosters that really work
Image: Serge Normant

Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray, $25; at Serge Normant

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
30 Gorgeous Spring Makeup Ideas to Copy All Month Long
25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits to Try for Spring
The Weird Thing All of Jenna Dewan Tatum's Selfies Have in Common
17 of the Coolest, Cutest Korean Beauty Products Inspired By Food
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your April 2017 Horoscope
  2. How to Help Our Kids Cope With Failure
  3. 7 Surprising Causes of Bad Breath
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started