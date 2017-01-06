Looking good shouldn’t require an art degree and 15 years of experience

Image: Mike Harrington/Getty Images

Ideally, we’d all have our own private team of professional makeup artists waiting in the bathroom each morning, ready to buff and blend our faces into a picture-perfect finish, without ever needing to lift a finger. But that’s not real life. Real life is having approximately 10 minutes (or, like, two minutes), to do your entire makeup routine before running out the door, which means your current beauty routine probably consists of powdering your face, brushing on mascara, maybe attempting a bit of eyeliner, and, well, that’s it.

And that’s fine—don’t get us wrong. It’s worked for you for years, right? But if you want to feel like you’re doing a look each day, and not just a this-is-all-I-had-time-for relay race, we’ve got you covered, with a bunch of simple makeup tutorials that don’t require Kim K-levels of thick, stage makeup, or an art degree.

If you have 3 minutes…

Repeat after us: foundation, brows, mascara. That’s all you need (and all you’ll basically have time for) in a three-minute makeup look, but as long as you highlight the best parts of your face, you’ll look like a zillion bucks. And if you don’t believe us, watch this beauty vlogger do a full face of makeup in exactly three minutes (including contouring).

If you have 5 minutes…

Surprisingly, it’s still possible to get a simple makeup look in under five minutes (just, like, don’t get distracted), as long as you stick with simple, smudgy eyeliner, a thick coat of mascara, and a few layers of concealer and lip gloss.

If you have 10 minutes…

If you’ve only got 10 minutes to spare, keep your makeup glowy and sheer, with cream-based bronzer, foundation, and blush, and sweep on a light layer of matte eyeshadow and copper eyeliner.

If you have 15 minutes…

This tutorial breaks down pretty much every single aspect of makeup you could want, like subtle contouring, foundation, concealer, and blush blending, brow filling, highlighting, and more—all with an incredibly natural, airbrushed finish.

