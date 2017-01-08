 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

The best face washes for every skin type

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: Imaxtree
Print

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type

Hot tip: The type of face wash you use really, truly matters, to the point where it can either make or break your goal of having flawless skin. And sure, your grandmother got away with rubbing bar soap all over her face for forty years and “turned out fine,” but it’s 2017, your grandma is a pile of wrinkles, and your skin deserves more than “fine.”

More: The Best Moisturizers for Dry, Sensitive Skin

You know that foaming, squeaky-clean cleanser you slather on your dry skin each morning? It’s the equivalent of washing your car with a bunch of sand and rocks. Or that scrubby, nubby face wash you buff across your acne-prone skin every day? Like rubbing shards of glass into silk. (Hey, if you could see the surface of your skin under a microscope, you’d agree with us.) And prolonged use of these wrong-for-you cleansers can result in a damaged skin barrier, redness, dryness, an increase in acne and irritation, and just overall sadness. Sad, sad, skin sadness.

So to help you out in your good-skin journey, we found the best of the best—like, top-rated and most-recommended across the internet—face washes for each skin type, so you can stop accidentally destroying your skin and show it some love. Keep reading to find the best cleanser for you, and then get excited for a happier-looking face.

More: 101 Party Makeup Ideas to Try Right Now

For Straight-Up Oily Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Clinique

Clinique Liquid Facial Soap Oily Skin Formula, $17; at Clinique

For Combination Skin That’s More Oily Than Dry…

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Amazon

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $8; at Amazon

For Combination Skin That’s More Dry Than Oily…

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Ulta

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin, $15; at Ulta

For “Normal” Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Amazon

Yes to Cucumbers Gentle Milk Cleanser, $9; at Amazon

For Sensitive Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Avene

Avene Tolerance Extreme Cleansing Lotion, $32; at Avene

For Insanely Dry, Easily Irritated Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Target

Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser, $8; at Target

For (Non-Sensitive) Acne-Prone Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: Murad

Murad Time Release Acne Cleanser, $31; at Murad

For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type
Image: First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser, $20; at First Aid Beauty

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
21 Lightweight Jackets That'll Get You Through Spring
30 Pretty, Low-Maintenance Hairstyles To Copy This Month
30 Gorgeous Spring Makeup Ideas to Copy All Month Long
25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits to Try for Spring
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your April 2017 Horoscope
  2. How to Help Our Kids Cope With Failure
  3. 7 Surprising Causes of Bad Breath
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started