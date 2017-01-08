Here's your new favorite face wash, regardless of skin type

Image: Imaxtree

Hot tip: The type of face wash you use really, truly matters, to the point where it can either make or break your goal of having flawless skin. And sure, your grandmother got away with rubbing bar soap all over her face for forty years and “turned out fine,” but it’s 2017, your grandma is a pile of wrinkles, and your skin deserves more than “fine.”

You know that foaming, squeaky-clean cleanser you slather on your dry skin each morning? It’s the equivalent of washing your car with a bunch of sand and rocks. Or that scrubby, nubby face wash you buff across your acne-prone skin every day? Like rubbing shards of glass into silk. (Hey, if you could see the surface of your skin under a microscope, you’d agree with us.) And prolonged use of these wrong-for-you cleansers can result in a damaged skin barrier, redness, dryness, an increase in acne and irritation, and just overall sadness. Sad, sad, skin sadness.

So to help you out in your good-skin journey, we found the best of the best—like, top-rated and most-recommended across the internet—face washes for each skin type, so you can stop accidentally destroying your skin and show it some love. Keep reading to find the best cleanser for you, and then get excited for a happier-looking face.

For Straight-Up Oily Skin

Clinique Liquid Facial Soap Oily Skin Formula, $17; at Clinique

For Combination Skin That’s More Oily Than Dry…

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser, $8; at Amazon

For Combination Skin That’s More Dry Than Oily…

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin, $15; at Ulta

For “Normal” Skin

Yes to Cucumbers Gentle Milk Cleanser, $9; at Amazon

For Sensitive Skin

Avene Tolerance Extreme Cleansing Lotion, $32; at Avene

For Insanely Dry, Easily Irritated Skin

Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser, $8; at Target

For (Non-Sensitive) Acne-Prone Skin

Murad Time Release Acne Cleanser, $31; at Murad

For Sensitive, Acne-Prone Skin

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser, $20; at First Aid Beauty

