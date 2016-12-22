Sections
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2016 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Log in
SECTIONS
What would you like to know?
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

5 easy short-hair updos you'll wear every single day

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

View Profile
Image: JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images
Print

Seriously easy short-hair updos you can do and still get to work on time

It seems like every updo tutorial or inspo photo you see on the internet is done by someone with Rapunzel-length hair and 20 years of experience. Sure, we’d also love to have an extra hour each day to spend in front of the mirror practicing the ultimate updo, but this is real life, and thanks to your kids, your job, your ultimate need for sleep…that just ain’t gonna happen.

More: 64 short hairstyles to inspire your next chop

But never fear, because rather than leave you and your short hair to your own devices, we rounded up our favorite short-hair updos that anyone can do, so you don’t need to result to your faithful ol’ blow out, curled thing that you’ve worn for approximately ten holidays. Scroll down to see our favorites, and then try them out on yourself!

Soft and Messy Updo

Face-framing pieces keep this boho-inspired updo looking soft and pretty.

French-Braided Buns

A zig-zagged part, smoothing gel, and two French braids turn short, natural hair into a sleek, long-looking updo.

Triple-Knotted Updo

If you can twist and pin a bun, you can easily do this quick little updo.

Super-Sleek Bun

We’re all about rockin’ your natural hair, but if you’re looking for a smoother updo, try this smooth, deep-parted bun.

Voluminous Curls

A bunch of curls and a few strategically placed bobby-pins make this fancy-looking updo surprisingly easy.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Beauty and Style

Slideshows
11 best anti-pollution beauty products you never knew you needed
16 pretty party hairstyles to steal from the red carpet
The sweater brands that will keep you feeling warm and fuzzy all winter long
33 shamelessly sparkly ways to sear sequins this season
Related Articles
Hot
New in Beauty & Style
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!