Seriously easy short-hair updos you can do and still get to work on time

It seems like every updo tutorial or inspo photo you see on the internet is done by someone with Rapunzel-length hair and 20 years of experience. Sure, we’d also love to have an extra hour each day to spend in front of the mirror practicing the ultimate updo, but this is real life, and thanks to your kids, your job, your ultimate need for sleep…that just ain’t gonna happen.

But never fear, because rather than leave you and your short hair to your own devices, we rounded up our favorite short-hair updos that anyone can do, so you don’t need to result to your faithful ol’ blow out, curled thing that you’ve worn for approximately ten holidays. Scroll down to see our favorites, and then try them out on yourself!

Soft and Messy Updo

Face-framing pieces keep this boho-inspired updo looking soft and pretty.

French-Braided Buns

A zig-zagged part, smoothing gel, and two French braids turn short, natural hair into a sleek, long-looking updo.

Triple-Knotted Updo

If you can twist and pin a bun, you can easily do this quick little updo.

Super-Sleek Bun

We’re all about rockin’ your natural hair, but if you’re looking for a smoother updo, try this smooth, deep-parted bun.

Voluminous Curls

A bunch of curls and a few strategically placed bobby-pins make this fancy-looking updo surprisingly easy.