Hydrating your parched, winter skin doesn't have to cost a fortune

If you have dry skin, you know the frustrating feeling of waking up with tight, raw skin, or watching your face flake off by noon. And if you don’t normally have dry skin, and winter is just kicking your butt this season, then welcome to the club—we’re sorry to see you here.

The good thing is, dry skin doesn’t have to be this awful, all-consuming thing in your beauty routine, as long as you use the right products. Which means throwing out that crappy body-and-face moisturizer you’ve had in your drawer for eight years and picking up a formula that really, truly works, like one of these seven under-$15 moisturizers. Each one of them is filled with super-hydrating ingredients, like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and nut oils, which are guaranteed to stave off itchiness and dry-skin flakes.

Scroll down to see our favorites, and say goodbye to your Crypt-Keeper face.

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Hydrating Daily Lotion SPF 15

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Hydrating Daily Lotion SPF 15 (Garnier, $13)

Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturizer

Simple Replenishing Rich Moisturizer (Simple, $9)

Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer SPF 15 for Sensitive Skin

Olay Complete All Day Moisturizer SPF 15 for Sensitive Skin (Ulta, $9)

Yes to Carrots Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15

Yes to Carrots Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 (Amazon, $14)

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30 (Ulta, $15)

Lumene Bright Now BB Cream SPF 20

Lumene Bright Now BB Cream SPF 20 (Amazon, $9)

Cetaphil DailyAdvance Ultra Hydrating Lotion

Cetaphil DailyAdvance Ultra Hydrating Lotion, $11; at Ulta