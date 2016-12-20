Sections
The 9 best face masks for dry, winter skin (and one of them is under $4)

Image: PeopleImages/Getty Images
These seriously hydrating masks are what your face needs this winter

Save for actual frostbite, there’s nothing worse than dry skin in the winter. Your makeup flakes off, your face feels tight—and not in the good way—and your skin gets red and irritated at even the thought of going outside. While we can’t exactly stop the dry heat from invading your apartment (though, we do recommend investing in a good humidifier—trust), we can bring you a formidable remedy: a face mask.

More: How to get rid of dry-skin patches overnight

Whether you’re looking to see results in the matter of 20 minutes, or you’ve totally exhausted you search for a majorly hydrating overnight formula, we found the best face masks for dry skin. Ahead, find nine products packed with heavy-duty moisturizers like glycerin, beeswax, vitamin E, and niacinamide that’ll replenish skin’s lost moisture so you don’t end up looking like a flaky, red mess for the next three months.

1. Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask

Image: Sephora

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask (Sephora, $34.50)

2. nügg Beauty Hydrating Face Mask 5-pack

Image: nügg

nügg Beauty Hydrating Face Mask 5-pack (Nugg, $3.29)

3. boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask

Image: Sephora

boscia Tsubaki Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask (Sephora, $34)

More: 11 causes of dry skin that prove you're your own worst enemy

4. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Image: Target

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask (Target, $24)

5. Embryolisse Hydrating Cream Mask

Image: Dermstore

Embryolisse Hydrating Cream Mask (Dermstore, $35)

6. AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Mask

Image: Sephora

AmorePacific Moisture Bound Sleeping Recovery Mask (Sephora, $60)

7. Leaders Moisturizing Recovery Mask

Image: Ulta

Leaders Moisturizing Recovery Mask (Ulta, $7)

8. GLAMGLOW THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment

Image: Sephora

GLAMGLOW THIRSTYMUD Hydrating Treatment (Sephora, $69)

More: The 7 best moisturizers for dry, winter skin

9. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask

Image: Ulta

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask (Ulta, $24)

