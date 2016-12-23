Sections
/

11 insanely pretty New Year’s Eve hair ideas

Chloe Metzger

by

Chloe Metzger is the Beauty Editor at STYLECASTER.

Image: Paper Boat Creative/Getty Images
Celebrity-inspired NYE hairstyle ideas for your next party

If you’re like us, New Year’s Eve is both the most-exciting beauty holiday, and the most annoyingly stressful. It’s literally the one time a year when you’re practically expected to go crazy with glitter, bold makeup, and insanely intricate hairstyles and accessories, yet as soon as December 31 hits, you’re struck with zero hair ideas (and, let’s be honest, energy) to try anything new. So you do the same curling-ironed curls you’ve done a billion times before. Yaaaaay.

More: The Best Moisturizers for Dry, Sensitive Skin

But not this year. No, this year, you’re going to put on your party pants and and actually try something fun and insanely gorgeous with your hair to ring in the new year. And to help you out, we turned to our favorite celebrities, like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Blake Lively, for their sleekest blowouts, springiest curls, and princess-level updos to get you inspired. Keep reading to see every party look, and then test them out on yourself today. (A practice run never hurt anyone, right?)

More: 101 Holiday Party Makeup Ideas to Try Right Now

Rolled-and-Pinned Chignon

Image: Getty Images

Sleek and Center-Parted

Image: Getty Images

Soft and Smooth Topknot

Image: Getty Images

Curled Bob

Image: Getty Images

Textured Waves

Image: Getty Images

Soft and Wispy French Twist

Image: Getty Images

Slicked-Back Wet Look

Image: Getty Images

Voluminous, Picked-Out Curls

Image: Getty Images

Five-Pinned Side Part

Image: Getty Images

Mini-Braided and Woven Chignon

Image: Getty Images

Sleek, Center-Parted Ponytail

Image: Getty Images

