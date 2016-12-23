Celebrity-inspired NYE hairstyle ideas for your next party

Image: Paper Boat Creative/Getty Images

If you’re like us, New Year’s Eve is both the most-exciting beauty holiday, and the most annoyingly stressful. It’s literally the one time a year when you’re practically expected to go crazy with glitter, bold makeup, and insanely intricate hairstyles and accessories, yet as soon as December 31 hits, you’re struck with zero hair ideas (and, let’s be honest, energy) to try anything new. So you do the same curling-ironed curls you’ve done a billion times before. Yaaaaay.

But not this year. No, this year, you’re going to put on your party pants and and actually try something fun and insanely gorgeous with your hair to ring in the new year. And to help you out, we turned to our favorite celebrities, like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Blake Lively, for their sleekest blowouts, springiest curls, and princess-level updos to get you inspired. Keep reading to see every party look, and then test them out on yourself today. (A practice run never hurt anyone, right?)

Rolled-and-Pinned Chignon

Sleek and Center-Parted

Soft and Smooth Topknot

Curled Bob

Textured Waves

Soft and Wispy French Twist

Slicked-Back Wet Look

Voluminous, Picked-Out Curls

Five-Pinned Side Part

Mini-Braided and Woven Chignon

Sleek, Center-Parted Ponytail

