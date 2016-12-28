The Sephora must-haves you need right now don't have to cost you a fortune

Image: StyleCaster

Sephora is a dangerous, magical place. No matter what your intentions are when you first go in (“I just need dry shampoo!”), you inevitably will leave with your rent’s worth of beauty products in a bag. But, hey, at least you got more member rewards points, right? Egh.

The thing is, we know you’re not going to stop going to Sephora anytime soon. And we also know that it’ll never stop being an addictive buffet of beauty products, so we figured we’d save you the hassle of figuring out what to buy (or not to buy, according to the voice of reason in your head that you haven’t listened to since you bought a bandana shirt in 2003) by rounding up the coolest and newest products coming to Sephora in November.

And, lucky for you, everything on this list under $30, so you won’t need to guiltily text your friends that you just spent waaaay too much at Sephora for the hundredth time this year. Click through to see our favorite liquid lip stains, mini fragrances, and shimmery eyeshadow palettes, and then check back here next month to see what’s new for December. Happy shopping!

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick Duo

We were going to make a joke about these lipsticks being bite-sized, but we figured we'd spare you. Aside from the word play, the real draw of these four lipsticks is their dual-end capabilities: On one side is a rich, pigmented base color, and on the other side is a sheer, iridescent "top coat" for a perfectly ombréd finish. (Sephora, $14)

Atelier Cologne Nécessaire

Sample the best of Atalier Cologne with eight beautifully elegant perfumes in scents ranging from warm vanilla to crisp mandarin and ginger. (Sephora, $25)

Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick

This bright, cinnamon-toned lipstick flatters (almost) all skin tones, and its angled tip renders your lip liner virtually useless. (Sephora, $21)

Sephora Collection The Romantic Eyeshadow Palette

Eyeshadow palettes are great in theory...until you buy one and realize only two of the shades look acceptable on human beings. This eight-shade palette includes rich, matte blacks, shimmery tans, and glitter-infused greys to help you create the ultimate cold-weather look, no matter your style. (Sephora, $12)

Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick

Creamy, super pigmented, and surprisingly long-lasting. What more could you want from a classic red lipstick? (Sephora, $30)

Formula X Huda Kattan Nail Polish

We already had a crush on Formula X for its no-chip formulas (seriously, these polishes will last a full week without flaking), but add three muted, universally flattering shades and a Huda Kattan endorsement, and we're officially in love. (Sephora, $13 each)

Sephora Collection Mini Cream Lip Stain Set

Move over, Kylie Lip Kits. This adorably tiny kit features the four best-selling shades from Sephora's lip stain collection, and, unlike most liquid lipsticks you've probably tried, not one of these babies will dry out your lips. (Sephora, $12)

Ole Henriksen All Four Love 3 Little Wonders + Cleanse

Let us all just take a moment to "aww" at the teeny tiny sizes of these products. OK, resume. This little skin-care kit—just in time for holiday travel—includes Ole's cult-favorite Truth Serum Vitamin C Collagen Booster (an A.M. anti-aging serum), the Sheer Tranformation night cream (for dry, discolored skin), the Invigorating Night Treatment (a fine-line-smoothing gel), and the African Red Tea Foaming Cleanser, all for $25. Yup. (Sephora, $25)

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com