If you don't have a Halloween costume, you can totally shop your own closet

Nadine is a film/TV actress, appearing in the new Vacation movie this summer. She's also been in Sydney White, Guiding Light, and Game On an Italian Disney TV series.

Image: Svetography/Getty Images

Um, we love Halloween. We love Halloween candy, we love the spooky ambiance that permeates the whole month, we love binging on scary movies night after night and we love hitting up every single party we're invited to during the week of All Hallows' Eve. There's also all the great candy. Did we already mention that?

But if your among the large portion of the population who tends to procrastinate, the end of October can also get a little stressful when it's the eleventh hour and you don't have a costume yet. It happens to the best of us.

When shopping for a Halloween costume has totally slipped your mind, you can start by doing what our generation does best, thanks to Pinterest. Create. And make things pretty. But yes, mostly create. We can MacGyver any situation and make mountains from molehills with just a little inspiration.

You'll be surprised how many costumes you actually already have in your closet. The outfit ideas below are easy and fun — but really clever, too! So even though they're last-minute, they don't have to look last-minute:

1. Hello Kitty

No one is ever too old for Hello Kitty. Here are the basics you'll need for this costume — but you can really have a lot of fun with this one. Think cute skirts, tall platforms and sparkly makeup.

2. Regina George

If you're really strapped for time and your closet selections are limited, try Regina George from Mean Girls. Here's everything you'll need (and your tanks can really be any color):

3. Party animal

I love this one. You can take it so many different ways, depending on what you have. We've outlined what you'll need to be a party leopard, but think pandas, giraffes and lions, too!

Next Up: Walter White

Originally published October 2015. Updated September 2017.