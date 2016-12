What would you like to know?

In almost 50 percent of families, moms are the breadwinners

How to choose the perfect gifts for every stage of your relationship

Lena Dunham: ‘I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had’

What no one else will tell you about that trendy red wine hot chocolate

I feel complicit in my boss cheating our customers

Holiday candle decor ideas besides that same old cranberry-filled hurricane glass

'Guardians of the Galaxy' isn't the only sequel released in 2017 — here are 34 more

11 best anti-pollution beauty products you never knew you needed

How to care for your amaryllis so it keeps blooming after the holidays

7 tips to keep your pet's anxiety low during the holidays

I won't hide my feminism or activism to make my dates more comfortable

The Christmas we had no money was the best Christmas of all

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' baby name secret is out

Pecan pie cookies for all you holiday baking warriors

Celeb chefs share the foods they absolutely must have for the holidays each year

How to avoid political drama over the holidays

How to remove dry skin flakes in 10 seconds

Surely the Kardashians aren't going to ban Blac Chyna from their Christmas party?

10 places to hang your Christmas stockings even better than the fireplace

What to consider before you start dating after divorce

Can cults really be empowering for women?

8 days and nights of fried delights for Hanukkah

We've all sung about figgy pudding — but what the heck is it?

There's a big change coming to the college admissions process

The 7 best under-$15 drugstore moisturizers for dry skin

10 smart ways to use eggshells in your home and garden

12 DIY pot rack projects to save space in your kitchen

Are cat sneezes normal — or cause for concern?

Good news, dog owners – older dogs are actually easier to train than puppies

The top dog names of 2016 are in and they're not what we expected

13 tweets about the boss because the work struggle is real

I'm the mystical unicorn otherwise known as a Christian feminist

I thought I was lazy, but I was actually depressed

What I wanted my partner to know about my eating disorder but never said

7 best running shoes for high arches — your feet will thank you

12 women confess the real story behind their breakups

A guide to makeup brushes: Every kind you need and how to use them

7 celeb mom-inspired looks perfect for the school pickup line

Days of Our Lives shoots back at Victoria Rowell lawsuit

Michelle Obama tells Oprah the sound advice she gave to Melania Trump

7 new accusations that could bring Scientology crashing down

How to create a DIY cocktail bar for your holiday party

20 desserts that use up all those broken candy canes

20 easy Christmas Eve dishes that make more time for the fun stuff

The gifts kids really want this holiday season

The Christmas we had no money was the best Christmas of all

15 adorable — yet simple — Elf on the Shelf ideas for Christmas Eve

How to make homemade soda — it's easier than you think

Are parents of tweens and teens massive hypocrites about screen time?

How to build a gingerbread house without crying

